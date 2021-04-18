Jabeur, Sharma to meet for championship on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Top seed Ons Jabeur and unseeded Astra Sharma will face off for the MUSC Health Women’s Open title on Daniel Island on Sunday after both ladies were victorious in their semifinal matches on Saturday afternoon.
Jabeur continued her dominant play in the semis with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Danka Kovinic.
The tournament’s top seed hasn’t lost a set this entire week. In fact, she’s only lost 4 games over her last 5 sets.
Sharma advanced with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano on Saturday afternoon.
Both ladies will be going after their first career WTA singles title when they meet in the championship match on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.