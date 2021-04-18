Lower rain chances stick around for the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will remain to our south over the next few days as areas of low pressure develop along the system. We’re looking at a warm and dry Monday, but a slight rain chance will move in for the southern portion of the area on Tuesday. A stronger cold front will usher in cooler temperatures by late Wednesday night and drop high temperatures back around 70 for Thursday. We’ll stay dry through the end of the week with a higher rain chance next weekend.