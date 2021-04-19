Another dry work week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly three full weeks into April and no measurable rainfall recorded at Charleston International Airport! Rain will be hard to come by again this week but a promising storm system could bring a beneficial rainfall by the weekend. In the meantime, expect lots of sunshine and warm weather to start the week. There is a small rain chance late Tuesday but most of you will stay dry. A cold front will move through Wednesday bringing cooler weather for the second half of the work week.