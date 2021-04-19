Berkeley Co. mails assessment notices to property owners

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County property owners who experienced a change in property values have been mailed their assessment notices for the 2021 tax year.
Berkeley County Spokesperson Hannah M. Moldenhauer says that a notice of property tax assessment is not a property tax bill.
In general, she says an assessment notice informs a property owner of a value or assessment change.
Notices are sent the year after a change is made to a property, but Moldenhauer says new buildings, assessable transfer of interest, renovations, additions and subdividing property are all changes that could trigger a notice.
The deadline to appeal is July 15, but if a property owner does not wish to appeal, no action is required.
Assessment notices may also be viewed anytime via online property cards. Notices are attached to the card for the years in which a notice was mailed.
Residents can visit the Auditor’s Tax Estimator online for estimated taxes. Moldenhauer says only online applications will be accepted.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.