CCSD looks to partner with school districts for 2021-22 virtual academy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking to partner up with four Lowcountry school districts to offer a full time K-8 virtual academy.
On Monday, the Charleston County school board gave the district preliminary approval to partner with Dorchester School District 2, Dorchester District 4, Berkeley County School District, and the Colleton County School District to make the effort happen.
District leaders also provided updates on the current plans for the 2021-22 program.
“We want to make sure for those families who do want to have some virtual instruction that we have an option,” CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said. " We know there are still some families who are medically vulnerable, given that young students can’t yet take the vaccine. [For] some of our families, kids were really thriving in the virtual academy.”
School district officials surveyed parents to determine the number of families interested in a full-time virtual option for the new school year. They received a total of 484 applications.
Officials say the program will act as a school with one principal, and students will be in class with students from other school districts.
There will be times during the day where a teacher will be teaching directly to students, and opportunities for students to learn things at their own pace.
“I think we’re very confident that because we’ve each learned a lot from this year, that the program next year will be that much more positive experience for all kids,” Belcher said.
The board will need to formally approve the partnership during their next school board meeting. After that officials say the next step will be for the superintendent to sign an agreement and work with the other districts to finalize details of the plan.
Parents should hear whether their child has gotten into the virtual program by May 11.
For more information about CCSD’s virtual academy click here.
