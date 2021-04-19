Charleston City leaders discuss potential 358-unit apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last five years have brought a lot of growth to the west side of West Ashley, and a proposed apartment complex could bring hundreds more people to the area.
Plans show the complex would be built in West Ashley near Glenn McConnell Parkway and Bees Ferry Road. This is an area that could soon see more growth as developers seek a part of Charleston that can be further developed.
The several new buildings would be on the Southwest corner of Bees Ferry Road and Sanders Road.
Plans include two, 3-story buildings and five, 4-story buildings that would house more than 350 units
In the last few years, the main roads on the west side of West Ashley have gone through large scale widening projects. Additionally, in the last 12 months, a new shopping center opened on Bees Ferry Road.
The City of Charleston Planning Manager Christopher Morgan says the area is well equipped for the new growth, especially this type of growth.
“We think its good for the city to have balanced growth,” Morgan said. “We were really interested in encouraging that mixed-use out here at Bees Ferry and Glenn McConnell, and that’s why we worked on the West Ashley Circle so hard. And we’re very happy to see that new Harris Teeter shopping center open.”
City officials are expected to vote on this development Monday at 4:30 p.m.
If approved, the development will need a few more approvals through the City of Charleston, and Morgan says they expect it will take about a year to construct.
Morgan says a traffic study will also need to be done on the area. He says plans for a new stop light at Sanders Road and Glen McConnell will also be discussed in the future.
