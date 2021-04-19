Charleston Co. opens mortgage and utility assistance program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is opening a Mortgage/Utility Assistance Program for homeowners.
County officials say The Mortgage/Utility Assistance Program will soon help residents struggling to make mortgage and homeowner utility payments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program is managed by Charleston County’s Community Development Department through HUD CDBG-CV CARES Act funding and officials say there is approximately $175,000 available.
Applications for the program open on Monday. Click here to fill out an application.
“We know that many of our Charleston County residents are struggling to pay their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Community Development Director Jean Sullivan said. “The Mortgage/Utility Assistance Program will provide some needed relief for homeowners worrying about foreclosure or keeping the lights on.”
Charleston County says the program offers emergency financial assistance to help residents with mortgage and utility payments if their income has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While homeowners may be eligible for up to six months of consecutive emergency mortgage/utility assistance Charleston County officials want applicants to know that City of Charleston households are not eligible. They do say all other municipalities and unincorporated areas of Charleston County are eligible.
Additionally, county officials say the homeowner must be experiencing a COVID-19 related financial hardship and their household income must be less than or equal to 80% of the area median income.
No direct payment assistance will be made to individuals and county officials say payments will be made by Charleston County directly to the mortgage holder or utility company.
