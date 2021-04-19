The Charleston Public Library and Community Resource Center give away groceries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Public Library and The Community Resource Center are both holding free food distributions.
The Charleston County Public Library is teaming up with the Lowcountry Foodbank to give away free produce to community members in need.
Organizers say the giveaway will be a drive-thru hosted by the John L. Dart Library located at 1067 King Street. While the library is hosting the drive-thru, the library says distribution will be set up in the Food Lion parking lot next door.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 1 p.m. Monday.
The Community Resource Center will also be holding a food giveaway in Ridgeville Monday. Organizers say it will start at 3 p.m. and go until supplies run out.
The massive food distribution will be hosted at the Edisto Indian Free Clinic located at 1125 Ridge Road.
