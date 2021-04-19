Judge denies motion to toss Michael Slager sentence

“A federal jury trial was imminent and a second state trial for murder was scheduled to soon follow,” Gergel wrote. The plea deal, he said, avoided a second state murder trial and possible state incarceration and left sentencing up to the trial judge. He said Slager’s defense team’s work in negotiating the plea agreement and advising their client “fell well within the bounds of reasonable professional competence and practice.” The court also said the defense team’s performance in conducting the sentencing hearing “was also within the wide range of reasonable professional conduct.”