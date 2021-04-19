Kingstree home damaged by Sunday night fire

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire Sunday night damaged their home.
The organization says it is providing assistance to to eight people by providing financial assistance to cover food, clothing and shelter.
The Red Cross urges families to take two simple steps to protect themselves. Families should plan an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in their home and select a meeting spot at a safe distance from the home.
They should also place smoke alarms on each level of their home and test the alarms monthly.
