Lowcountry students can submit artwork to hang in the US Capitol

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students from across the Lowcountry have until the end of the month to submit their original artwork to hang in the nation’s Capitol.
The Artistic Discovery Contest will accept entries through April 30. Accepted entries will be chosen to hang in the Capitol for one year.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace stopped at Fort Dorchester High School on Monday morning to promote the contest.
“We’re just really excited to give students another opportunity to showcase their work,” Mace said. “We’ve left this open. Any kind of medium, any kind of subject or theme they want to do. This is just a great opportunity to showcase their talent and work and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Students from any school in the Lowcountry can enter the contest.
Click here for the entry form. Here are the rules:
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to four inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
- Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
- Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages - must be two dimensional
- Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
- Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photography
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any US copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
