North Charleston outlet mall holds job fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tanger Outlets Charleston says they will be holding a Spring Job Fair.
The Spring Job Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and will be located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Boulevard.
Sponsored by Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Tanger Outlets says they hope job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this hiring event!
Tanger says both brand name retailers and Center management have a variety of positions available. They say they are seeking immediate hires for retail management and sales, office administration, customer service, security, maintenance and janitorial.
Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Columbia Sportswear, Tory Burch, American Eagle Outfitters, Under Armour, Sperry, Starbucks and more, will have hiring tables set-up just outside of their store. Tanger says they will be ready to assist job seekers with their applications and host on-the-spot interviews.
Positions with center management will be available within Suite 1072, just across from Carter’s within Tanger Outlets.
These positions are hired directly with Tanger Outlets Charleston and its property vendors, St. Moritz Building Services and Sunstate Security.
Additional full-time positions are also available with Remedy Intelligent Staffing. They say job seekers can find their hiring station in Suite 1074, also across from Carter’s within Tanger Outlets.
All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success and to bring copies of their resume.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.