Police: Man shot outside Summerville bar

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says they are investigating the shooting of a man that happened outside a bar over the weekend.
Officers say they first received calls about the man being shot in front of the Montreux Bar and Grill on W. Richardson Avenue at 12:27 a.m. Saturday.
When police arrived, they say they found a man on the ground in front of 100 Short Central.
Incident reports state the man had a gunshot wound to the right lower abdomen and bystanders on-scene had applied pressure to the wound using a cloth rag .
After a quick field assessment, police say they applied a field dressing, began to pack the victim’s wound, and waited for Dorchester County EMS to arrive.
Shortly after being relieved by EMS, officers say they set up a perimeter around the scene and remained while SPD Crime Scene detectives collected evidence.
Police have not yet named any suspects.
