Rain chances remain low early this week with warm temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain will be hard to come by this week but a promising storm system could bring a beneficial rainfall by the weekend. In the meantime, expect a comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows overnight will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday will be mainly dry with some sunshine with highs near 80 degrees, a few spotty showers are possible later in the day. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with more sunshine, temperatures soar into the low 80s. A cold front will move through Wednesday bringing sunny and cooler weather for the second half of the week, highs only near 70 degrees on Thursday, into the low to mid 70s on Friday. An area of low pressure will approach the Lowcountry this weekend, bringing with it our best chance of rain since the beginning of the month.