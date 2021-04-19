SC gas prices stabilize following steep climb

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina show gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58 per gallon.
On Monday, GasBuddy said prices in South Carolina are 6.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.09 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.98 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, and GasBuddy says prices are averaging $2.85 per gallon on Monday.
The national average is however down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and price reports show it stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”
