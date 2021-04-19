Coroner identifies man found dead at North Myrtle Beach jail, no foul play suspected

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at the North Myrtle Beach jail.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling confirmed police responded to 732 Main Street around 8 p.m. on April 16 for reports of a disorderly 44-year-old man.
“The homeless male was apparently very intoxicated,” Dowling said.
EMS arrived at the scene and offered to take the man to the hospital for evaluation, but he refused, according to Dowling. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the North Myrtle Beach jail.
The man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:40 a.m. on April 17 after jail personnel attempted to wake him for a bond hearing, the spokesperson said.
He was reportedly confirmed dead by Horry County EMS and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the man as Timothy Segnitz.
Segnitz was homeless, McSpadden said, but “generally stayed within North Myrtle Beach.”
An autopsy was performed on Sunday and results are expected to take several months. McSpadden said no foul play is suspected.
According to Dowling, the city requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division send a crime scene unit to the jail.
SLED is leading the investigation into the man’s death.
