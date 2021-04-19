Veterans virtual career fair scheduled for May

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A veterans virtual career fair has been scheduled for May 4, 2021.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s department of veterans’ affairs announced the event which they say will provide those looking to serve in a different capacity, the chance to explore career opportunities with over 30 state agencies and higher education institutions.
Registration for the Veterans Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, is now open. Veterans can register by clicking here.
Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Participating agencies include:
- South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
- South Carolina Department of Administration
- South Carolina Department of Agriculture
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
- South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
- South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
- South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- South Carolina Department of Mental Health
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon
- South Carolina Department of Public Safety
- South Carolina Department of Revenue
- South Carolina Department of Social Services
- South Carolina Department of Transportation
- South Carolina ETV
- South Carolina First Steps
- South Carolina Office of the Attorney General
- South Carolina Office of the Inspector General
- South Carolina Office of the State Auditor
- South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority
- State Law Enforcement Division
- Aiken Technical College
- Central Carolina Technical College
- Clemson University
- College of Charleston
- Greenville Technical College
- Midlands Technical College
- Piedmont Technical College
- Spartanburg Community College
- The Citadel
- The Medical University of South Carolina
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.