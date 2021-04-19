Woman charged with DUI and homicide in 16-year-old’s death

Tyesha Travia Jenkins (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean | April 19, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 12:44 PM

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Jail records show Tyesha Travia Jenkins, 36, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, and reckless homicide.

Deputies say the crash happened April 8 at 9:51 p.m. on Sugar Hill Road in Hollywood.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says the teenager died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. O’Neal says the girl was a passenger in the vehicle.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Roger Antonio says the incident was a single car crash that occurred when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

