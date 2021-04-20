Also roaring back from pandemic: Earth-warming emissions

The IEA report landed in the same week that the U.S. will host a virtual climate summit with dozens of world leaders. President Joe Biden and his administration have been adamant about reasserting U.S. leadership on the world stage, including climate change. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, a commitment by nearly 200 nations to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. formally rejoined the Paris agreement this year about a month after Biden’s inauguration.