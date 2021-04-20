Berkeley deputies make large narcotics bust

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after searching the house as part of a court ordered escort.
The BCSO says William Hugh Morgan, 40, has been charged with was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession of a schedule I-V narcotic and child endangerment.
Deputies say they responded to Morgan’s Goose Creek residence while executing a court-ordered escort to the property for someone to retrieve personal property.
The complainant was having issues with Morgan and deputies say she had a court order signed from a judge. Deputies say it was soon confirmed that Morgan also had standing warrants with the Charleston Police Department for his arrest.
Those standing warrants were for both a harassment by telephone communication, malicious injury to property charge and trespassing, deputies say.
Deputies arrived on-scene and they say they made contact with Morgan at the front door.
The warrant was confirmed and the BCSO says Morgan was searched incident to arrest.
Deputies say Morgan was found to be in possession of: approximately 21 grams of Marijuana, approximately 6.9 grams of Methamphetamine, approximately 18 grams of Cocaine approximately 25 grams of Fentanyl, 1 tablet of Ecstasy, approximately 5 tablets of Suboxone, 1 Remington shotgun and 2 iPhones.
At that time, deputies say they escorted the complainant out of the residence and secured it to await the arrival of the BCSO Narcotics Task Force.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.