Berkeley zoning board to discuss 3 additional cell towers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials are set to consider the latest plans to improve cell phone service in several rural parts of the county.
The county’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider special exceptions to build three cell phone towers ranging in height from 250 to 260 feet.
While the towers would be built by Beacon Towers near Cross, Cordesville and Moncks Corner, plans show they would be designed to accommodate equipment from four wireless providers.
Documents submitted ahead of Tuesday’s meeting show Verizon as using the Cordesville tower, but do not provide further details about which carriers may be interested in the other two.
Beacon Towers Managing Director Martin Deputy said the areas where the towers are planned are longtime cell phone dead zones and plans to improve service go back years.
“Where these particular three sites are in Berkeley County, they don’t have any of this, so these structures would be the first infrastructure to be able to be capable for the communication for wireless for the big four carriers and for people to get broadband service,” Deputy said.
If the proposals get the green light, they would still need a number of other approvals, including a county construction permit, before construction could start. Deputy said he expects it to be six to eight months before they can be put out for a construction bid.
The trio of towers is the latest push to improve cell phone reception and wireless data speeds in the county.
Moncks Corner Community Development Director Doug Polen said Verizon has expressed interest in adding 5G sites but other companies have not.
Verizon is still trying to figure out exactly where the sites would be located, Polen added, but they will not be on the town’s decorative poles, which are too short.
