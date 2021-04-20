Bucs fall in midweek contest to Winthrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Winthrop jumped to an early lead and held off a Charleston Southern comeback attempt late in the contest as the Buccaneers fell to the visiting Eagles at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark on Tuesday night, 13-5.
Houston Parker paced the Bucs (12-16, 12-12 Big South) with a two-hit performance, while Reid Hardwick and Dylan Stewart posted extra-base hits as CSU fell to Winthrop (11-16, 8-11 Big South) for the second time in the spring season.
John Sendziak (0-2) suffered the loss in his first start on the season after surrendering four runs (three earned) over the opening inning. Hunter McIntosh, Jack Dungan, Christian Baker, Jordan Bridges, Sam Hunt, and Bradyn Kail all saw time on the mound for the Bucs in the game.
Dillon Morton posted a 3-for-4 day with a double and home run, while Scout McFalls added a triple as the Eagles posted 14 hits in the game. Spencer Yankle and Joey Tepper added doubles in the contest to highlight Winthrop’s efforts at the plate.
Dalton Mims (2-0) took the win after an effect 2.1 innings of relief pitching for starter Parker Whittle. Mims surrendered two hits and recorded a strikeout in the victory.
How They Scored
- Winthrop plated four runs early in the contest with Dillon Morton’s two-run double putting the Eagles ahead 4-0 after their first at-bats.
- Sam Trend-Beacom put the Bucs on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning as his sacrifice fly brought home Tyrell Brewer to cut the Eagles lead down to 4-1.
- Jonathan Strauss’ sacrifice fly highlighted a two-run inning in the top of the fourth to put Winthrop ahead 6-1.
- The Eagles added four more runs in the top of the fifth inning with Scout McFalls, Johnny McNamara, Joey Tepper, and Joe McNamara all brought runs across the plate to put Winthrop ahead 10-1.
- Brewer singled in Dylan Stewart in the bottom of the fifth to put the Bucs back on the board and cut the lead down to 10-2.
- The Eagles added runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings with Morton connected on a home run and a RBI single over the three-inning span.
- The Bucs added three runs in the bottom of the eighth with Reid Hardwick (RBI double), Connor Aldrich (RBI single), and Stewart (RBI triple) putting the final runs on the board in the contest.
Up Next
Charleston Southern hits the road for a three-game series this weekend as the Buccaneers travel to UNC Asheville. The Bucs and Bulldogs will start at 5 p.m. on Friday night, while Saturday’s doubleheader at the Greenwood Baseball Field is set to start at 1 p.m.