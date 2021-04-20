Bucs sweep Big South football weekly awards

Cline continued to wrack up the tackles on the 2021 spring season as the sophomore safety posted a game-high 12 tackles and an interception as the Buccaneers’ defense posted a shutout against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He recorded his second interception of the spring season to end a Gardner-Webb drive deep inside CSU territory as the sophomore stepped in front of a Carlton Aiken pass at the CSU 2 to end the drive. He added five tackles in the first quarter and put together six stops in the second half to pace the Bucs defense and finish the year averaging double-digit tackles per game.