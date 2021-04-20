Bucs sweep Big South football weekly awards

CHARLOTTE (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern swept the football weekly awards this week as announced by the Big South office on Monday afternoon following the Buccaneers’ 20-7 win over Gardner-Webb.
Cayden Jordan (Offensive), Cody Cline (Defensive), Miller Braddock (Special Teams) and Matthew Williams (Freshman) claimed the conference’s awards on Monday afternoon as the Buccaneers closed out the conference season on a high note following the Saturday win over the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
Jordan highlighted CSU’s first touchdown of the day with a seven-yard reception in traffic over the middle to put CSU ahead 6-0 early. He added a twisting, 35-yard completion down the right sideline that led to CSU’s second touchdown of the game, while his 41-yard touchdown catch on a go-route down the left sideline iced the contest. He finished with a career-high seven catches for 127 yards and two scores.
Cline continued to wrack up the tackles on the 2021 spring season as the sophomore safety posted a game-high 12 tackles and an interception as the Buccaneers’ defense posted a shutout against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He recorded his second interception of the spring season to end a Gardner-Webb drive deep inside CSU territory as the sophomore stepped in front of a Carlton Aiken pass at the CSU 2 to end the drive. He added five tackles in the first quarter and put together six stops in the second half to pace the Bucs defense and finish the year averaging double-digit tackles per game.
Facing off against one of the most dangerous return men in the country, Braddock averaged 38.2 yards per punt utilizing a side rugby-style kick and surrendered just four punt return yards to GWU’s Devron Harper in helping the Bucs keep the Runnin’ Bulldogs on their side of the field throughout the contest. Braddock added a 56-yard punt to highlight his afternoon.
Williams put together one of the strongest outings of his collegiate career on Saturday afternoon. The freshman corner finished second on the team with seven tackles and helped limit the GWU pass offense to just 109 yards through the air.
The quartet joined Alex Usry (Special Teams, March 27) and Nathaniel Toole (Special Teams, April 10) among the Bucs’ award honorees this spring.