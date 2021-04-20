Charleston-based Halls Chophouse to expand to Nashville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halls Chophouse has announced plans to open their ninth restaurant.
In a Facebook post, the company said it will open Halls Chophouse Nashville in the spring of 2022.
The new restaurant will be located on the ground floor of downtown Nashville’s new Broadwest Building, a new mixed use building that will combine high-end condominiums, office space, retail space and a luxury hotel.
The company currently owns Halls Chophouse locations in downtown Charleston, the Nexton community, Columbia and Greenville. It also owns Halls Signature Events, Slightly North of Broad, and High Cotton in downtown Charleston and Rita’s Seaside Grille on Folly Beach.
