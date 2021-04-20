Charleston Co. schools releases vaccination plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they are planning to start rolling out vaccinations for students 16-and-older before the end of April.
Charleston County school leaders say they are hoping to partner with the Medical University of South Carolina and other providers to start high school clinics.
They say they hope to have clinics started by April 26.
The district says they will send out permission forms to parents around Thursday or Friday, and they will finish vaccinating school staff in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.