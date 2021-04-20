Charleston police searching for missing 17-year-old who ran away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old who ran away.

Authorities are looking for Jamari Hazel who was reported as a runaway by his sister. Hazel was last seen on April 13 at 2:25 p.m. in the area of Savannah Highway and Savage Road.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white uptowns and a black jacket.

“He was reportedly seen in the area of 3627 Maybank Highway,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.

