Charleston Southern football schedules game with Florida State for 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern will make its third trip to Tallahassee, Fla. and Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024 as the Buccaneers make the trek to Florida State for a nonconference matchup on November 23.
It’ll be the third meeting all-time between the two programs and CSU’s fifth matchup all-time against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. The Bucs are 0-2 all-time against Florida State with the last contest between the two programs coming back in the 2016 season.
The projected 2024 matchup continues the Bucs’ announcement of FBS opponents coming up on the schedule. CSU is projected to face off against East Carolina and Georgia (2021), North Carolina State (2022), Vanderbilt (2023), Florida State (2024), and Clemson (2026).
The Bucs wrapped up the 2021 spring schedule this past weekend in CSU’s second season under the helm of Head Coach Autry Denson. CSU went 2-2 in the shortened conference schedule and ended the season on a high note with back-to-back wins over Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb to head into the offseason.