Charleston VA hospital expands vaccine eligibility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is expanding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The facility says it is now making appointments for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to veterans but also to their caregivers, spouses and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 24.
The expanded eligibility depends on available COVID-19 vaccine supplies, spokesman Wayne Capps said.
People who are eligible and wish to make an appointment can contact the Johnson VA Medical Center at 843-789-6900. Medical facility officials urge people not to visit a VA facility in search of a vaccine without an appointment.
The word about the expanded access comes as the facility has administered more than 57,000 doses of the vaccine.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible,” Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks said. “Our vaccination clinics have been running smoothly and we’ve gotten some great feedback from our Veterans. As a health care system, we play a critical role in this public health crisis, and our team is committed to continuing to deliver vaccines to our community.”
The Johnson VA Medical Center began administering doses of the vaccine in December.
