City of Charleston passes emergency ordinance allowing mayor to issue curfew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has passed an ordinance allowing the mayor to issue a curfew if circumstances require it.
According to city leaders, under the ordinance any curfew would be called by the mayor in consultation with the police chief.
The ordinance was approved unanimously and has a limit of 30 days.
“I do think this is a wise thing to have this tool in our toolbox,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “This gives us the ability to do what we need to do if needed. I feel good about things. I don’t think we’re going to need this, but it’s good to have in our pocket.”
City leaders took up the issue Tuesday afternoon after police and city officials announced that they were watching the Derek Chauvin trial very closely.
You can read the whole emergency ordinance below.
