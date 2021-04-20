City of Charleston, police department monitoring Derek Chauvin trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department and the City of Charleston say they are closely monitoring the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin who’s being tried for murder in George Floyd’s death.
Currently, the jury is in its second day of deliberation.
“CPD shares the public’s frustrations and calls for justice, and remains committed to protecting all citizens’ First Amendment rights to peacefully demonstrate and demand change,” Charleston police said in a statement.
According to the police officials, the department has held regular meetings with local community, business and faith leaders to discuss ideas and strategies to help make communities stronger.
“As we move forward during these challenging times, it’s critical that we continue working together to protect our communities and ensure better outcomes for our citizens,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said on Tuesday. “The men and women of the Charleston Police Department are committed to these efforts, and will continue the important work of building trust and confidence in law enforcement.”
