Coastal Carolina’s DeVante Jones enters transfer portal

CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina’s DeVante Jones announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer while he continues to prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft.
Jones, who was named the Sun Belt conference Player of the Year this past season, initially entered the portal late last week before removing his name a couple of hours later.
“Although things have changed, my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same.” Jones tweeted.
He averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals during his final season with the Chanticleers.
