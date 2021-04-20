CofC’s Harlan Named CAA Rookie of the Week

Harlan batted .375 (6-16) with three extra base hits and six RBI to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 record that included a midweek win over Clemson and series victory against James Madison. He recorded at least one hit and one RBI in each game highlighted by a 2-for-4 effort with a double, a two-run homer and three RBI in the opener with JMU. The Hillcrest High School product reached base four times and scored three runs in Saturday’s 15-3 win.