CofC’s Harlan Named CAA Rookie of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston freshman Trotter Harlan has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Rookie of the Week after leading the Cougars to three wins, including a 13-6 midweek victory at Clemson, last week announced CAA officials Monday.
Harlan batted .375 (6-16) with three extra base hits and six RBI to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 record that included a midweek win over Clemson and series victory against James Madison. He recorded at least one hit and one RBI in each game highlighted by a 2-for-4 effort with a double, a two-run homer and three RBI in the opener with JMU. The Hillcrest High School product reached base four times and scored three runs in Saturday’s 15-3 win.
The Cougars return to the diamond this afternoon when they make the short trip across the peninsula to take on The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 pm at Joe Riley Park.