CSU’s Padysak claims Big South Baseball Freshman of the Week honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern freshman right-hander Daniel Padysak was named this week’s Big South Baseball Freshman of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Padysak worked a standout game in the Bucs’ series finale against USC Upstate on Saturday evening as the Buccaneers took the series from the visiting Spartans at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
The Prague, Czech Republic native dominated in the start surrendering just three base runners and didn’t allow anyone past second base in the series-clinching win over USC Upstate. Padysak went 7.1 innings and struck out seven in a dominant start as the Bucs topped the Spartans, 6-0.
Padysak retired nine in a row at one point and exited the game after throwing his 116th pitch in recording one out in the top of the eighth.
He joins a growing list of CSU players who have earned conference weekly recognition this season with the Bucs having claimed six weekly award honors in the 2021 spring.
Big South Weekly Honors
Player of the Week
- March 15 - Houston Parker, INF
- April 5 - Reid Hardwick, INF
Freshman of the Week
- March 8 - Dylan Stewart, INF
- April 5 - Connor Aldrich, INF
- April 19 – Daniel Padysak, RHP
Starting Pitcher of the Week
- March 8 - R.J. Petit, RHP
Charleston Southern continues the 2021 baseball season Tuesday at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark with first pitch between the Bucs and the Winthrop Eagles set for 6 p.m. The game will be carried live on ESPN+.