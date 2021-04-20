Deputies: Man stabbed in club brawl

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a man was stabbed trying to intervene at a fight in a club.
Deputies say they first responded to a club called The Lobby located in the 8400 block of Dorchester Road in reference to a woman that had been stabbed.
Authorities arrived at 11:59 p.m. Monday to what incident reports called a “chaotic scene”. Deputies say the parking lot in front of the club was full of people who were fighting, yelling and fleeing in cars.
Incident reports state that deputies had to call in back up from The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and North Charleston Police Department to contain the crowd and investigate multiple crime scenes both inside and outside the club.
As deputies tried to remove people from the club, they say people did not obey commands and many continued to fight.
It was at this point that deputies say they discovered a victim with multiple stab wounds being ushered by others to the hospital. The victim is reported to have had multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and back.
Incident reports state the victim knew that there had been a fight and he tried to intervene, but he didn’t know who had stabbed him.
The DCSO says they never found a female stabbing victim as originally reported, but the male victim was transported by EMS to Trident Medical. Deputies tried to contain the scene, but they say the crowd did not immediately disperse and no one was cooperating further than saying there was a brawl.
The DCSO says they are investigating the stabbing as an attempted murder.
