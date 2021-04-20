Eight Bucs recognized on 2021 Big South Football All-Conference team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Eight Charleston Southern football players were recognized on the 2021 Big South Football All-Conference teams announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.
Offensive lineman Daviyon McDaniel, defensive lineman Shaundre Mims and defensive back Cody Cline all earned All-Conference First Team recognition. Quarterback Jack Chambers, wide receiver Cayden Jordan, defensive linemen Nick Salley and Anton Williams, and linebacker Justin McIntire all received Second Team honors. McIntire was also recognized on the Big South’s All-Academic team.
McDaniel started all four games at left guard for the Bucs in the shortened spring season in earning All-Conference honors for the first time in his career. He helped pave the way for the offense to average 347.5 yards of total offense per game with a conference-high 251.0 passing yards per contest. The Bucs converted 43.8% of their third downs on the season and added nine touchdowns in the red zone this spring.
A two-time All-American selection, Mims finished back among the Big South leaders in tackles for loss and sacks in the 2021 spring season. The redshirt junior opened the spring with a 12-tackle, 3.0 tackle for loss contest in the opener against Kennesaw State. He added 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks over the final three games of the spring, including a solo sack in the Bucs’ win over Robert Morris.
Cline was the Buccaneers’ leading tackler in the 2021 spring season and added a pair of interceptions as the HERO Sports All-American led the Bucs’ defensive efforts. Cline posted a career-high 14 tackles with a tackle for loss in CSU’s opener against Kennesaw State. He added a tackle for loss against Monmouth, before really hitting his stride over the final two games. He posted a combined 21 tackles over the final two games of the season and two interceptions. He was one of two Big South players to average double-digit tackles per game on the year.
Chambers led the Big South in total offense by a wide margin in the 2021 spring season and tied for the conference lead in total touchdowns. He finished among the Big South and national leaders in multiple categories including total yards per game, total touchdowns, passing yards per game, completions per game, total completions, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage. Chambers posted a career-high 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Monmouth, while adding 242 yards and a trio of scores against Gardner-Webb. He also posted back-to-back games with at least 70 rushing yards to wrap up the 2021 spring season.
Jordan posted the conference’s second-highest yards-per-game average on the 2021 season as the sophomore boasted a pair of 100-yard efforts this spring. Jordan put together touchdowns in three of his four contests this spring, including a two-touchdown effort in the Bucs’ season finale against Gardner-Webb. He posted a four-catch, 108-yard outing against Monmouth and added a career-high seven catches for 127 yards and two scores in the Bucs’ win over Gardner-Webb.
A 2019 Associated Press All-American, Salley continued to wreak havoc on opposing backfields in the 2021 spring season. He posted tackles for loss in each of the Bucs’ four games this spring, including a season-high 10 tackles in the opener against Kennesaw State. He added a half-sack in the Bucs’ contest against Monmouth, while adding three quarterback hurries over the final two games of the season.
Williams recorded sacks and tackles for loss in three of the Bucs’ four games this spring as the senior defensive end finished among the CSU leaders. Williams posted a career-high 14 tackles, a TFL and a sack in the Bucs’ opener against Kennesaw State. He added sacks against Monmouth and Gardner-Webb and a pair of quarterback hurries while playing all around the CSU defensive line this spring.
McIntire finished among the Bucs’ tackling leaders on the season and posted a pair of double-digit efforts in the spring season while sitting as one of CSU’s captains. He opened the year with a 10-tackle game against Kennesaw State and added a pass breakup. He added a career-high 15 tackle contest with 2.0 tackles for loss against Monmouth. McIntire added a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup against Robert Morris.
McIntire also earned All-Academic honors for the second year in a row. The Lexington, Ky. native is pursuing a degree in marketing at CSU.
The Bucs wrapped up the 2021 spring schedule this past weekend in CSU’s second season under the helm of Head Coach Autry Denson. CSU went 2-2 in the shortened conference schedule and ended the season on a high note with back-to-back wins over Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb to head into the offseason.