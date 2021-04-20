Eight Bucs recognized on 2021 Big South Football All-Conference team

Cline was the Buccaneers’ leading tackler in the 2021 spring season and added a pair of interceptions as the HERO Sports All-American led the Bucs’ defensive efforts. Cline posted a career-high 14 tackles with a tackle for loss in CSU’s opener against Kennesaw State. He added a tackle for loss against Monmouth, before really hitting his stride over the final two games. He posted a combined 21 tackles over the final two games of the season and two interceptions. He was one of two Big South players to average double-digit tackles per game on the year.