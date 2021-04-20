Former Darlington Co. school resource officer arrested for allegedly grabbing student during argument

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Darlington County school resource officer has been arrested after allegedly grabbing a student during an argument, authorities said.
According to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division, 57-year-old William Kenneth Sumner was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault and battery, and misconduct in office.
His charges stem from an alleged incident at Lamar High School on April 16.
Sumner was booked at the Darlington County Detention Center.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED conduct an investigation, the release stated.
