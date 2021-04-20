Former Chadbourn police chief arrested, charged with trafficking drugs

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested Monday afternoon in Fair Bluff by special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Spivey, 35, was charged by the SBI with the following:
- 31 felony counts alter, steal, or destroy evidence
- 31 felony counts embezzlement by public official
- 4 felony counts trafficking opiates by possession
- 4 felony counts trafficking opiates/opioids by transportation
- 2 counts obtaining controlled substance by prescription misrepresentation
- 1 count obtaining controlled substance by fraud
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene initially confirmed the arrest to WECT Monday night and added that Spivey would be transported to a neighboring jail for his own safety.
“We are moving him to another facility outside of Columbus County. As a former law enforcement officer, it’s for his own protection,” said Greene.
Spivey, who’s currently in the Bladen County Jail under a $665,000 bond, is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Columbus County Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Spivey resigned April 6, a month after being suspended for allegedly being unable to produce evidence in multiple cases.
An investigation into allegations of misconduct at the Chadbourn Police Department was carried out at the request of District Attorney Jon David.
