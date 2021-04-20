Gamecocks’ AJ Lawson declares for NBA Draft, signs with agent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina junior guard AJ Lawson officially declared for the NBA Draft with a post on social media on Monday night. But unlike in years past, he said he’ll be signing with an agent which means he won’t be able to return to the Gamecocks.
Lawson had declared for the draft after his freshman and sophomore seasons as well but both times chose to return to school.
“I have worked and prepared for this moment my entire life” Lawson wrote in a statement. “and with that, I am declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, signing with an agent.”
He was named All-SEC after this past season when he averaged 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Lawson becomes the 3rd player from the Gamecocks to declare for the draft in the offseason. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard have also declared but they haven’t yet signed with an agent meaning they could return.
“When I made the decision out of high school to attend SC, I knew it was going to be tough and that’s what I wanted.” Lawson said. “I wanted to be coached by somebody that would challenge me, and that’s exactly what Coach Frank Martin and staff did.”
