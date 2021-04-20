Local activists say Charleston police restricted right to protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community activists are calling on Charleston police and city officials to allow the right to peacefully protest.
Local activist groups held a news conference on Tuesday to address issues they say they had during Sunday’s vigil and demonstration in response to two national police shootings.
Justin Hunt with the group Stand As One said communication with law enforcement kept changing leading up to the demonstration, and people were blocked from marching on King Street.
“We were met with armed officers with bats, and hand ties in their hands threatening by force, to restrict our legal rights to a legal peaceful presentation,” Hunt said. “The entire time of the protest there was no violence, no one was assaulted, and no property was damaged. With over a year of history with Stand As one, I would like to state we have no charges of violence or damaged to property.”
The groups said they want to have the right to protest, peacefully assemble on King Street, and be given the same rights as other groups.
Charleston police said no permits were issued for the protest, but they were partnering with citizens and community leaders to keep the community safe.
Police said the street is narrow, so they blocked it off for safety reasons.
As the news conference was happening, Police Chief Luther Reynolds spoke to city council about the events.
“There’s a lot of people with a lot of emotion saying a lot of things that I don’t believe are unifying or helpful to our community, so I think the message has to be we continue to work together for unity,” Chief Reynolds said.
