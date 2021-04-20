One person injured in Dorchester County shooting

April 20, 2021

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been injured following a shooting in Dorchester County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Harleyville Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Charleston Highway for a shooting.

A report states that law enforcement found one suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

DCSO officials said detectives have been on the scene since just after 12:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

