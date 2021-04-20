Orangeburg business owner arrested for failing to pay taxes after not reporting $6.2 million in sales

According to officials, Ewing failed to timely file Excise Tax and Sales Tax returns from August 2014 through 2019. In total, they say he failed to timely report $5,788,300 of gross purchases on Excise Tax returns and failed to remit $289,415 of Excise Tax. Also, Ewing failed to timely report $6,291,221 of gross proceeds on Sales Tax returns and failed to remit $377,473 in state Sales Tax.