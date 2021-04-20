March held in downtown Charleston following Derek Chauvin verdict

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People came out to downtown Charleston to march following the Derek Chauvin trial in which he was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.
About 25 to 30 people marched around Marion Square Tuesday evening calling for more justice and justice reform.
Some of the people who marched said while they were happy with the verdict, they said it wasn’t enough and worried something similar may happen again.
Following the march, the group travelled to the corner of King and Calhoun streets where people gathered to listen to speakers about wanting to see more change.
