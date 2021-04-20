Police arrest suspect for beating man with baseball bat

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they arrested a man after he beat an acquaintance in the head with a baseball bat.
Jail records show Omar Lakin Rivers, 36, has been charged with attempted murder.
Officers say they first responded to the 7000 block of Stall Road in reference to an assault at 8:46 a.m. Monday. While they were driving to the scene, officers say they were advised one man had attacked another with a baseball bat and the victim was bleeding from his head.
Upon arrival, police say they first encountered Rivers who casually stated that he was not harmed and that, “he was the one that did the hurting.”
Officers say they seized a baseball bat laying on the couch and when asked whether the bat belonged to him, Rivers answered, “yes, matter fact, I just went to the store and bought it.”
The victim was still inside the residence and police say they found him shirtless and covered in blood. officers say the immediately arrested Rivers.
The NCPD says it should be noted that Rivers may use the alias Christopher Fuller with the same date of birth and social security number.
Officers say the victim thought Rivers was under the impression that the victim or his daughter had stolen money from Rivers’ bank account.
Incident reports state Rivers threatened the victim by saying, “if you’re here when I return, I’m going to beat you with a baseball bat. I’m going to buy one.”
EMS medics evaluated the victim on-scene, where incident reports revealed severe bruising to the head was obvious. Police say there was blood on the floor and bed in the bedroom where the incident occurred.
Investigating officers say they were also able to locate a receipt from Walmart where the bat of matching model had just been purchased before the incident at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday.
After the victim affirmed he thought that Rivers intended to kill him, Rivers was arrested a 8:54 a.m. Monday.
Based on statements made by both Rivers and the victim, police say Rivers was charged with attempted murder and his clothing was seized for evidence of blood transfer.
Officers say they did not find any contraband or additional weapons after searching the scene, and the victim did not want transportation to be seen at a hospital.
Rivers was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was booked and had his bail set at $100,000.
