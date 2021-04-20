RiverDogs released 2021 promotional schedule

It’s our first Saturday game of the season and what better way to celebrate than by throwing a big ol’ party to show the Tampa Bay Rays how thrilled we are to be part of the top-ranked farm system in baseball. The first 1,500 fans into the stadium will receive a Tyler Glasnow bobblehead. In addition, the first 50 fans who turn in their Yankees gear will walk away with a brand new Rays/RiverDogs t-shirt. Help us roll out the red carpet for our new parent club. Rays Up!