Small rain chance to pop up this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not much but a small chance of rain returns to the forecast late today. We’ll start out with a partly to mostly cloudy sky as a series of weak disturbances slide by to our south. Isolated rain will be possible late this afternoon and evening. Take the umbrellas just in case! Highs today will reach the upper 70s. Sunny weather is expected for the rest of the work week with a big change in our temperatures for the second half of the work week. Highs will fall from the low 80s Wednesday to the upper 60s to 70 degrees on Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday. A strong storm system will slide through our area Saturday bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe storms may be possible dependent on the track/intensity of this storm. Rain will exit Saturday night leading to a beautiful Sunday.