Vaccine clinics scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those eligible for the vaccine can get their shot at several clinics happening in the Lowcountry.
Healthcare officials say several organizations are holding vaccine clinics in West Ashley and Orangeburg.
Fetter Health Care says they will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a church in West Ashley. The clinic will be held at the New Covenant Church of God located at 2801 Ashley Phosphate Road.
Fetter says they will start administering that vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday
Family Health Centers says people can get their first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the City Gym located at 410 Broughton Street in Orangeburg. They say their site will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Additionally SC State University says they will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center located on their Orangeburg campus.
Organizers say they will start administering the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
