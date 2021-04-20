Warm and dry on Wednesday, a soaking rain likely later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few spotty showers will be around for the rest of the afternoon and evening, not a washout and any activity will be light. A comfortable evening despite the clouds, temperatures will be in the 60s after sunset. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will quickly approach the Lowcountry Wednesday evening, however it will lack any moisture so Wednesday will be breezy and dry. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 80s, very comfortable with low humidity. Much cooler behind the front for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday will be near 70 degrees, in the low to mid 70s on Friday. Thursday and Friday morning will be chilly with temperatures starting out in the 40s. A strong storm system will slide through our area Saturday into early Sunday bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe storms may be possible dependent on the track/intensity of this storm. Rain will exit the area by Sunday morning, clouds will likely linger for most of the day with more sunshine.