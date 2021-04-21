Angled parking on Isle of Palms to be finished Wednesday, SCDOT says

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation started work on new angled parking on Monday on the land side of Palm Boulevard on the Isle of Palms.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall says that work is expected to be finished by the end of the day on Wednesday.
She says there is approximately 240 total angled parking spots on the land side of Palm Boulevard. They are doing touch up work, final clean up and freshening up the signs on Palm Boulevard on Wednesday before the spaces will be open to the public to use on Thursday.
She said the spaces will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Hall says she is aware of concerns from residents and has also monitored comments on social media. Some of those pertain to people asking if Isle of Palms residents can park in the spaces.
“It’s public parking,” Hall said. “We will continue to monitor it. If we see that there are issues with it after a couple of weeks, we will work with the city to address those problems.”
City administrator Desiree Fragoso says the Isle of Palms Police Department is responsible for enforcing parking regulations on the island.
Other concerns they’ve heard have been regarding the safety of cars backing out onto Palm Boulevard into busy traffic.
“We all realize that there’s going to be an initial adjustment period for people because it is so different from what it was before,” Hall said.
She says SCDOT will be monitoring the new parking and plans to have constant communication with city administration and police. She says new adjustments will be made as needed.
Hall says they plan to come back out to make adjustments to lines marking the spaces before the beach season gets busier.
“We need to kind of see how it operates over the next couple of weeks and then of course as we go into the busy Memorial Day and July 4th and all those big pushes,” Hall said.
