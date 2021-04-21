Big cool down ahead over the next 24 hours!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a big cool down to the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours. Ahead of the front, we expect a sunny, warm and breezy day with highs in the low 80s. Winds will gust to 30-35 mph this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today due to dangerous fire conditions caused by a combination of low humidity, abnormally dry weather and gusty winds. The cold front will move through late this afternoon turning our winds out of the north tonight. That will lead to a much cooler day start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s. We may even see a few spots near I-95 drop into the upper 30s. We expect another sunny day Thursday but highs will only reach the upper 60s. We’ll return to the 70s on Friday ahead of our next storm system which will bring a chance of showers and storms on Saturday. A few strong storms may be possible dependent on the track/intensity of this storm system. Dry weather and a return to sunshine is expected on Sunday.