Big cool down on Thursday ahead of beneficial rain this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong, chilly cold front will move through the area by Thursday morning, leaving us will a rather cool start for late April! High temperatures will be below average in the 60′s Thursday afternoon as well, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Expect partly sunny conditions on Friday with warmer highs back in the 70′s before a storm system sweeps through the area on Saturday. We’re finally in for the chance of some decent, measurable rainfall on Saturday! At this time, severe threat remains low, but we’ll keep an eye on storm threats as we move closer to the weekend. Flooding chance is also low, but we’ll watch this as well. The front will move through by late Saturday and we’ll dry out for Sunday.